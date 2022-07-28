Although COVID-19 cases are rising in Santa Barbara County as the highly transmissible BA.5 variant has become the dominant strain, Public Health Department officials are not implementing a mask mandate — at least not yet.
“Given that the local health-care system is stable and well-equipped to care for more severe COVID-19 cases, there is currently no need to implement a mask mandate in Santa Barbara County,” the department said in a statement released Thursday.
However, Public Health officials are urging residents to become fully vaccinated and boosted, even though the BA.5 variant doesn’t seem to care about vaccination status and is even infecting individuals who have already recovered from the disease.
Health officials said the variant is much more easily transmitted between individuals, and its only saving grace may be that it doesn’t result in symptoms as severe as the previous omicron variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
But they also attributed the wide availability of potent antivirals for the lower number of severe cases.
“Treatment for those who contract COVID-19 is widely available and has proven to be a significant tool in the fight against severe cases of the illness,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, county health officer.
The seven-day average of confirmed new cases rose 5.6% and reached 39.3 per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday, according to data on the department’s website.
Public Health officials said the number of new cases was likely lower than the true figure because of the increased use of rapid antigen home tests that are often not reported.
Four deaths attributed to COVID-19 were counted in the week prior to July 21, bringing the seven-day average to 0.13 deaths per 100,000 residents, and another death was reported Monday.
The county has not only seen an increase in the number of new cases but also in the number of hospital admissions and the percentage of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, although the number of patients in intensive care units is relatively low.
The 14-day rolling average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 45, while the rolling average of patients in ICU beds is three.
As of July 26, a total of 99,460 cases had been confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic, and the total number of deaths was set at 707.
To increase the number of vaccinated county residents, a free CommUnify vaccination clinic for children from 6 months to 11 years of age, with first and second boosters available, will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at 120 W. Chestnut Ave. in Lompoc.
Walk-ins will be welcome, and no identification or medical insurance are required to receive the vaccine, a CommUnify spokesman said.
Although Public Health Department officials are not mandating masks in public, they are recommending that masks be worn indoors and in crowded outdoor situations.
They also recommend immediate testing for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, which are similar to those of influenza, and individuals who have been exposed to someone with the disease.
A Test-to-Treat clinic is available at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 137 S. Thornburg St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday.