Santa Barbara County announced the launch of Planning and Development’s new online permitting system, bringing major changes to the permit application process.

Beginning July 5, applicants will have to apply for permits online and be able to track their permitting status and manage application resubmissions all on one platform.

The department will no longer accept hard-copy applications, all submissions must be made through the online system starting July 5.

