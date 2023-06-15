Santa Barbara County announced the launch of Planning and Development’s new online permitting system, bringing major changes to the permit application process.
Beginning July 5, applicants will have to apply for permits online and be able to track their permitting status and manage application resubmissions all on one platform.
The department will no longer accept hard-copy applications, all submissions must be made through the online system starting July 5.
The new online permitting is through the Accela Citizen’s Access Portal — it aims to enhance customer service and streamline the permitting process for the community, a county spokesperson said.
“We are committed to providing exceptional service and embracing technology advancements to improve the experience for our community members. The online permitting system will increase efficiency, reduce paperwork and expedite the review process,” said Planning and Development Director Lisa Plowman.
To utilize the new system, applicants must register as Accela users. Information on how to register can be found in the Accela Registration Guide.
The Planning and Development Department will not accept new applications from 5 p.m. June 23 through 8 a.m. July 5 unless it is a simple, over-the-counter permit (e.g., re-roof, water heater replacement, simple electrical permit).
Those with an application in progress and wish to submit revisions before July 5 can do so through their existing Box account. However, for revisions after July 5, applicants will need to register with Accela and link applications to the account. This can be done by emailing AccelaCitizenPortal@countyofsb.org.
For registration assistance or any issues related to the new online permitting system, contact AccelaCitizenPortal@countyofsb.org. Ensure to include "Planning" or "Building" in the subject line to route your question appropriately.
The Accela Citizen Portal is already used for cannabis business licensing. It will be expanded to additional county departments in the months to come.