Santa Barbara County looks ahead to the red tier; St. Louis de Montfort gets reopening go-ahead

Santa Barbara County officials reported encouraging COVID-19 case rates from the past week, giving them hope that the county can advance into the red tier next week and resume further business operations.

COVID-19 cases are generally being logged by the state with a seven-day lag, with counties required to meet the metrics for the next tier for 14 consecutive days before advancing. The county was reported to have met the halfway point earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County officials will receive the verdict from the state regarding whether or not they managed to meet the metrics for the second needed week.

If so, sectors including restaurants, movie theaters, places of worship, museums, gyms and personal care services like tattoo and piercing salons will be able to resume limited indoor operations.

"Moving to the red tier will be a very important step forward. We should all be collectively proud of the progress we’ve made together. However, we cannot become complacent and pretend that the worst of the pandemic is in the rearview mirror," 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.

Officials also expressed optimism after seeing an increase in testing rates over the last week, especially in the area of Goleta. Residents were recently urged to pursue testing more liberally in order to avoid penalties from the state for below-average testing rates.