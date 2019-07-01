A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate died Sunday from injuries received during an apparent suicide attempt several days earlier, according to the Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a request for assistance for an attempted suicide inside the jail and discovered Joseph Frederick Rose, 47 in need of medical assistance, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. Jail medical staff and deputies began lifesaving measures which continued until paramedics arrived.
Rose was transported to to the hospital and remained there until his death on on Sunday, Hoover said.
Rose, originally from Honolulu, was booked into the jail on April 10, 2018, on charges of felony burglary, battery and a probation violation. He remained in custody until his death.
While county officials believe the death to be the result of a suicide attempt, the county Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation to determine an official cause and manner of death. A final determination is pending toxicology and lab results.