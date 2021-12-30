Santa Barbara County Public Health officials have extended the county's indoor mask mandate by another month in a new health officer order as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the region and state.
The previous health officer order regarding indoor masking was set to expire at 5 p.m. Jan. 2, but now will continue until 5 p.m. Feb. 1, according to a Thursday public health press release.
The extension will maintain current requirements for indoor masking in public indoor settings including offices, retail stores, restaurants and bars, theaters, family entertainment centers, conference and event centers, government offices serving the public, and K-12 schools, with few exemptions.
Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said the county is in a very different place than a year ago, and that the omicron variant makes up over 60% of new cases in the county — although the county COVID-19 dashboard only lists five detected cases of the variant as of Thursday.
“We need a layered approach of protective measures to reduce transmission and severe illness," Ansorg said. "In addition to vaccination including the booster, wearing a well-fitted mask in public indoor spaces does give additional protection to the wearer and limits transmission of COVID to others. We are asking everyone to help reduce unnecessary illness and suffering by following this health order.”
The county's case rate was recorded at 33.5 per 100,000 people as of Dec. 25, and the community transmission level is categorized as “high” in both the state and the county by the Centers for Disease Control.
The health order states that county case rate must remain at 7 cases per 100,000 people or lower for three consecutive weeks and hospitalizations should be low and stable for at least three days before officials consider rescinding the mandate.