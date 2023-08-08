The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department hosted its first session Tuesday in a series of back-to-school health fairs throughout the county this week.

The event at the Santa Maria Health Care Center on Centerpointe Parkway offered information, free health screenings and free or low-cost COVID and Mpox immunizations.

The sessions are open to all Santa Barbara County community members, including families and individuals with no insurance. On Tuesday in Santa Maria, staff were on-site to link families to medical insurance and other resources that they may be eligible for, which they can then follow up with a provider in their community.

