While rising COVID-19 rates in Santa Barbara County are demonstrating the highly infectious nature of the omicron variant, local medical officials remain hopeful due to lower rates of ICU admissions and deaths.
According to state data for Santa Barbara County, 58,280 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed as of Sunday, indicating an increase of around 2,500 cases over the weekend.
State COVID-19 data as of Sunday also recorded 87 residents hospitalized for COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, including 10 in the intensive care unit. While this marks the highest number of hospitalizations from the illness since February of 2021, ICU admissions are remaining mostly flat rather than rising in sync.
County deaths from the virus are currently occurring at a rate of around 0.3 deaths per 100,000 people, as compared to the previous winter surge that saw a peak rate of 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people in February 2021.
While some hospitals have begun limiting or altogether canceling elective procedures due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 patient loads, a spokeswoman for Marian Regional Medical Center said these procedures are being evaluated on a "case-by-case basis" depending on staffing levels.
"COVID-19 is still present in our communities, and across the nation. The highly contagious omicron variant has impacted staffing levels in many departments at Marian Regional Medical Center, and we continue to take every precaution to keep our patients and staff safe and healthy," said spokeswoman Sara San Juan. "While staff shortages do have an effect on our daily operations, it is not to the extent that it poses any risk to patients."
Like many hospitals throughout the state, Marian Regional has also updated its visitor policy to restrict visitations to one person per day per patient, with some exceptions.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center noted a similar change to its visitor policy on Friday, stating that patient visitations are temporarily restricted with exceptions for critical care, pediatric and birthing patients.
Steve Popkin, chief executive officer at the Lompoc hospital, said Friday that while COVID-19 cases in the county are "through the roof," the good news is that ICU admissions and death rates are much lower than the same time last year.
"Everything that has been reported about the omicron variant seems to be holding true for Santa Barbara County: one, it is very contagious; two, the rate of hospitalizations is lower than with previous variants, but because of the sheer number of cases, the absolute number of hospitalizations has increased; and three, the severity of illness and risk of death is lower," Popkin said.
As always, all residents age 5 and older are encouraged to complete their initial COVID-19 vaccination series and receive their booster if eligible to prevent against severe illness from the virus.
Just under 70% of county residents age 5 and older are considered fully vaccinated as of Sunday, according to county data. One-quarter of the most recently eligible 5 to 11 age group has now received at least one vaccine dose.
Residents age 12 to 17 became eligible to receive their booster as of last week.
Popkin, who is currently in quarantine for COVID-19 and has received the two-dose vaccine series plus a booster, said despite the remaining unknowns about the efficacy of current vaccines against the omicron variant, it is better to be safe than sorry.
"Speaking as someone who is 'triple vaxxed' and on Day 3 of COVID quarantine, there doesn’t seem to be a way to outrun the virus; we can only prepare the best we can," he said. "I had/have fairly mild COVID symptoms; I will never know if my symptoms would have been much worse had I not been vaccinated and boosted."
Visit myturn.ca.gov to find a nearby COVID-19 vaccine.