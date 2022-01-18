With the number of cases of COVID-19 spiking, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, organizers of the Homeless Point-in-Time Count have postponed the event until Wednesday, Feb. 23, to protect the health and safety of volunteers, staff and those who are homeless.
Those who volunteered for the original count date of Jan. 26 have been contacted about the new date, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department said.
However, several hundred volunteers are still needed to conduct the annual count of individuals and families who are homeless on a given day, said Jett Black-Maertz, senior housing program specialist.
“With everything that has happened over the past two years, the Point-in-Time Count is more important than ever,” Black-Maertz said. “It is important that we have an accurate count; we can’t do that without the help of volunteers."
Teams of volunteers, who will be trained to help count on the survey day, will canvass assigned routes throughout the county and briefly document who is experiencing homelessness.
The information is then used to plan local homeless assistance systems, justify funding and raise public awareness.
For the 2022 count, a number of COVID-19 safety measures have been instituted, including requiring individual volunteers to show proof of vaccination, wear appropriate masks and use hand sanitizer, which will be provided to those who don’t bring their own.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in teams with people they already interact with, like members of their households, colleagues and friends.
Individuals who are not part of a group will be matched in teams based on the comfort level they indicate at sign-up.
To avoid a large gathering, groups will be deployed as they arrive at their assigned logistics center.
To volunteer, sign up at https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/.