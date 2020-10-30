Santa Barbara County home to ghostly phenomena

Every town, city and rural area in America seems to have its tales of hauntings, spectral spirits, poltergeists and cryptic creatures, and the Central Coast is no exception.
Here we list a few of the sites, mostly in northern Santa Barbara County but with a few from southern San Luis Obispo County, that are allegedly haunted.
It isn’t an exhaustive list; there are many more. But it’s a start for amateur ghost hunters to consider on All Hallow’s Eve.
Santa Barbara County
Historic Santa Maria Inn — The ghost of a sea captain, dressed in his uniform, and his mistress are said to haunt Room 221, where spectral party guests have also been seen, in this 103-year-old hotel on South Broadway in Santa Maria.
Paranormal activity includes footprints that appear and laughter that’s heard in the gardens and spectral images that materialize in the cellar and the Olde English Tap Room.
An elevator is said to move by itself, doors slam closed, the scent of perfume suddenly fills rooms, ghostly hands are felt, clock hands spin rapidly, oven doors open and close wildly, a ghostly piano has been heard, rooms turn ice cold and a balloon once dogged a housekeeper down a flight of stairs.
Ethel Pope Auditorium — A young woman has been seen walking along the catwalk of the theater on the Santa Maria High School campus, only to disappear when she is noticed. She has also been seen walking across the stage and sitting in front of a mirror in a dressing room.
White Lady of Santa Maria — A ghostly woman in white is said to haunt the fields near the intersection of South Blosser Road and West Foster Road and has been seen walking the grounds of Pioneer Park a short distance from there.
She sometimes wears a long cloak and is preceded or surrounded by a white light or white mist.
Former Far Western Tavern — A downtown Guadalupe landmark, the men’s restroom, a banquet room with a bar, and the area where a brothel was once located on the second floor of the former restaurant and bar is the focus of the hauntings.
Paranormal investigators have photographed floating orbs, glowing ectoplasm and a fiery vortex, seen shadow people, heard water running, doors opening and closing, running footsteps, women and a little girl talking and recorded hundreds of EVPs, or electronic voice phenomena.
Lompoc Furniture Mart — Formerly the site of the town morgue, the historical building is haunted by the ghost of a woman who sometimes grabs passing customers.
Overnight, chairs are rearranged and cushions are scattered on the floor.
Mission La Purisima Concepcion — The mission on the outskirts of Lompoc allegedly has cold spots develop over the gravesites of infants who died of smallpox and were buried under the tile floors.
A ghostly gardener patrols the grounds, carrying a hoe, and the kitchen is haunted by the ghost of Don Vicente, who was murdered there in the 1920s.
However, a phantom bandit on horseback said to protect a treasure buried under a church pillar has been proved to be a hoax.
Old Mission Santa Inés — People have reported seeing spectral figures wandering the grounds and heard piercing screams in the night on the grounds of the mission in Solvang.
Backroads of Santa Ynez — A ghostly black stagecoach or hearse pulled by a team of black horses driven by a faceless man in black has been seen careening along some of the backroads of Santa Ynez late at night.
Las Cruces Adobe — Built on the burial ground of Native Americans massacred in a battle with Spaniards, the adobe building in Gaviota Pass was used as a stage stop, saloon, hotel and, eventually, a brothel.
Two ghostly prostitutes strangled by a sadistic customer and a third who committed suicide were said to be joined by a tall gambler in a black coat to haunt the crumbling remains of the building.
San Luis Obispo County
Nipomo Mesa — Two ghostly ladies haunt the same vicinity of the Nipomo Mesa, one dressed in black and the other dressed in white. The woman in black has been called by two names and her origin has two variations, while the woman in white has been called by three names and her origin has four variations.
Oddly enough, they appear at the same time of night at locations less than half a mile apart and, sometimes, in the same location.
The Black Lady of Black Lake appears around midnight to 12:30 a.m. and walks across the surface of the small lake in the Nipomo Dunes, but she’s also been seen along nearby Highway 1 near Callender Road.
Sometimes called “Agnes,” she wears a black ruffled, tall-necked Victorian dress with puffy shoulders, tight sleeves trimmed with black lace and a full skirt. Her hair is worn high in the Victorian style, and long black earrings dangle beside a glowing white light where her face should be.
One story says she was murdered and her body dumped in the lake; another says she simply drowned there.
The White Lady of the Mesa, sometimes called the Woman in White of the Nipomo Mesa and sometimes the White Lady of the Slough, appears dressed all in white between midnight and 12:30 a.m. walking along Highway 1 near Callender Road, where she attempts to flag down cars for a ride.
Those who have stopped for her say she will carry on a conversation, then ask if you’ve seen her children. She will look for their blood on or in the car, then will vanish.
If someone doesn’t stop to give her a ride, she can seize control of the car and cause it to crash.
One story says she fell into a slough from a rope bridge while fleeing from would-be rapists and died.
Another says she was a passenger in a stagecoach that crashed into a slough in the 1880s, killing everyone but her. Now she wanders the area looking for her baby, who was beheaded in the crash.
Yet another version says in the 1950s she was a passenger on a train that took a curve too fast and crashed into the slough, killing many but not her.
The fourth version is that, again in the 1950s, she and her children were in a car being driven too fast by her husband.
The car hit a dip, went out of control and crashed into a slough, killing everyone but her, although she turned white from the shock. Now she wanders the highway searching for her children.
Pitkin-Conrow House — The stately Victorian-style home on Valley Road in Arroyo Grande is said to be haunted by the ghost of a little girl, 8 to 10 years old, wearing a long dress and apron with her hair in pigtails. She’s been seen in the upstairs window of the tower and playing with a little boy.
Laughter and footsteps running up the stairs and along the upstairs hallway have been heard. Doors open and close by themselves, dishes are rearranged in the kitchen and fruit has sometimes been found scattered around the house.
Coffee Rice House — Another Victorian style home, this one in Oceano, was occupied by a couple whose young son was killed in an accident, followed a short time later by the mother. It later became a sanitarium.
A bloodstain in the foyer of the house reappears after being washed away, and voices and muffled screams have been heard.
Spectral images are seen in the windows at night, a man has been seen briskly walking about and a ghostly nurse pushes an equally ghostly man about in a wheelchair.
