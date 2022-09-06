Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta.jpeg

Buttitta

Santa Barbara County has hired a new communications manager and public information officer, the County Executive Office announced Tuesday.

Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta will start her duties with the county Nov. 1, a CEO’s spokesperson said.

Buttitta is charged with addressing countywide communications, building a proactive system of communications, engaging community stakeholders, overseeing implementation of communications strategies and ensuring county communications foster the delivery of exceptional services.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0