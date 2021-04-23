Public Health officials in Santa Barbara County are driving home the message about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in response to vaccine opposition and misinformation among some residents.
During a Friday press conference, county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg reassured the public that vaccines have been proven to be safe for the majority of people through clinical trials, adding that any adverse reactions to vaccines are reported and investigated immediately.
While mild effects like headaches, fever, and chills, which subside after one or two days and can be treated with over-the-counter medications, are normal, serious allergic reactions are quite rare and are generally quickly resolved with treatment via EpiPen or other allergy medication.
"We are taking the safety of the vaccines very seriously," Ansorg said Friday. "No corners were cut in getting [Food and Drug Administration] authorization."
The topic of vaccine safety has gained traction as the FDA recommended a pause on distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, after a small number of women developed a rare blood clotting condition following their vaccine.
As of Friday afternoon, however, the FDA had given the green light for the vaccine's renewed distribution, with an added label featuring a warning about the potential for blood clots.
"We have to wait until we get full information, and then we will utilize it as recommended," Ansorg said of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The chances of becoming infected with COVID-19 once the vaccine has become fully effective, two weeks after inoculation, are also low. In Santa Barbara County, a small number of residents, between five and 10, have tested positive for COVID-19 following their vaccine, according to Ansorg.
However, the majority of the infections were mild, and while a few individuals needed hospitalization, all were discharged fairly quickly, he said.
As of Friday, approximately 42% of county residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 27% are fully vaccinated, according to Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.
My Turn appointments
The majority of COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Santa Barbara County are available through the state platform My Turn, with two Public Health clinics scheduled for next week.
Appointments are currently available April 28 at Hancock College in Santa Maria and April 27 at the Santa Barbara Hilton from 9:30 to 4:15 p.m. both days.
To sign up for appointments at those sites and through other providers, residents can visit myturn.ca.gov and enter their ZIP code or other ZIP codes in the county.
According to Do-Reynoso, walk-ups will be accepted at both clinics along with appointments made via My Turn.
"You can decide at the last minute to seek a vaccine in Santa Barbara, and in Santa Maria as well. However, if you would like to schedule an appointment, you can do so," she said.
Residents scheduling a first dose appointment via My Turn will be able to schedule their second appointment at the same time, according to Do-Reynoso.
However, residents who received their first dose prior to the countywide launch of My Turn can expect to receive an email from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department with a link to schedule their second dose, she said.
Local Indigenous medical interpreting organization Herencia Indigena also has created videos explaining the process of using My Turn in the Oaxaca and Guerrero dialects of Mixteco for local speakers.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one death from the illness on Friday.
In total, 34,017 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county since March of 2020, and 153 cases remain active, according to county public health data.
The area of residence of the individual whose death was reported Friday was not immediately clear. In total, 448 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to county data.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
According to county public health data, 21,071 total cases have been confirmed in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, and 239 cases remain active.
COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the county total 260.