You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Barbara County has 451 COVID-19 cases, with over half now recovered
breaking top story
Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County has 451 COVID-19 cases, with over half now recovered

Santa Barbara County confirmed 11 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday for a total of 451, with over half of those cases fully recovered, according to county Public Health data. 

According to case data, the recovery rate rose by 12% since Wednesday.

While an improvement, the rate still lags behind neighboring San Luis Obispo County, which reports 80% of cases recovered as of Thursday. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties

San Luis Obispo County confirmed seven additional cases Thursday and eight Wednesday — reflecting the highest daily increases in weeks.

However, considering generally lowered case numbers over the past two weeks, the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has announced that certain activities and businesses will be permitted effective immediately under the county's stay-at-home order.

They include religious worship at locations that are able to accomodate drive-in services, janitorial and housekeeping services, fabric stores and drive-in theaters. 

Santa Barbara County has not lowered restrictions on businesses and activities in the county thus far, but is formulating a plan to gradually reopen essential businesses, to be announced in four to six weeks. 

+63 Central Coast Restaurant Guide: Hours, menus and services offered by area restaurants and bars

Of the 194 active cases in Santa Barbara County, 138 individuals are recovering at home, 39 are hospitalized with 13 in intensive care units, and Public Health is awaiting updates on 12. Five individuals have died. 

Thursday's additional cases include two inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, bringing the prison's cases to more than 100.

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News