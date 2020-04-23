Santa Barbara County has 451 COVID-19 cases, with over half now recovered

Santa Barbara County confirmed 11 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday for a total of 451, with over half of those cases fully recovered, according to county Public Health data.
According to case data, the recovery rate rose by 12% since Wednesday.
While an improvement, the rate still lags behind neighboring San Luis Obispo County, which reports 80% of cases recovered as of Thursday.
Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties
San Luis Obispo County confirmed seven additional cases Thursday and eight Wednesday — reflecting the highest daily increases in weeks.
However, considering generally lowered case numbers over the past two weeks, the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has announced that certain activities and businesses will be permitted effective immediately under the county's stay-at-home order.
They include religious worship at locations that are able to accomodate drive-in services, janitorial and housekeeping services, fabric stores and drive-in theaters.
Santa Barbara County has not lowered restrictions on businesses and activities in the county thus far, but is formulating a plan to gradually reopen essential businesses, to be announced in four to six weeks.
Of the 194 active cases in Santa Barbara County, 138 individuals are recovering at home, 39 are hospitalized with 13 in intensive care units, and Public Health is awaiting updates on 12. Five individuals have died.
Thursday's additional cases include two inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc, bringing the prison's cases to more than 100.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.