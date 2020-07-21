Santa Barbara County hair salons, some personal care services can operate outdoors under new state guidelines

Barbershops, hair and nail salons and massage businesses can get back to work in Santa Barbara County provided their services are offered outdoors and meet state requirements, the County Public Health Department announced Monday.
The decision eases the difficulty for some business owners after several sectors were instructed to close indoor operations on July 13 due to rising COVID-19 rates. However, piercing, tattoo and electrolysis services are not permitted to operate outdoors.
For sectors such as barbershops and hair salons, the change came following updated guidelines from the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology on Monday.
To reopen outdoors, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and massage businesses must provide their services in an area contiguous to the licensed establishments, make sure the area is not enclosed on more than one side and that air flow isn't restricted, according to state guidelines.
Albert Licerio, owner of Old Orcutt Barber Shop, embraced the new guidelines immediately, offering a seat to customers under a tent outside his Orcutt storefront on Tuesday.
Licerio said although it was somewhat strange to be cutting hair outside, which he hadn't done since he was very young, he was grateful to be cutting hair at all.
"We've gotta try to do what we can. It's a learning process. I never really thought I'd have a shop and still have to cut hair outside, but we're all adapting to it," he said.
Although hair cutting is allowed outdoors, chemical hair services such as permanents, straightening and coloring as well as shampooing and electrolysis may not be provided outdoors, according to state guidelines.
The restriction could hit hair salons harder than barber shops, Licerio said, since more of their services may be restricted.
Business owners who want to reopen outdoors must complete the county’s RISE self-certification form, if they haven’t done so already, at https://recoverysbc.org/, where additional state and county guidelines can be found.
