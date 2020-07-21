Santa Barbara County hair salons, some personal care services can operate outdoors under new state guidelines

Barbershops, hair and nail salons and massage businesses can get back to work in Santa Barbara County provided their services are offered outdoors and meet state requirements, the County Public Health Department announced Monday.

The decision eases the difficulty for some business owners after several sectors were instructed to close indoor operations on July 13 due to rising COVID-19 rates. However, piercing, tattoo and electrolysis services are not permitted to operate outdoors.

For sectors such as barbershops and hair salons, the change came following updated guidelines from the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology on Monday.

To reopen outdoors, barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and massage businesses must provide their services in an area contiguous to the licensed establishments, make sure the area is not enclosed on more than one side and that air flow isn't restricted, according to state guidelines.

Albert Licerio, owner of Old Orcutt Barber Shop, embraced the new guidelines immediately, offering a seat to customers under a tent outside his Orcutt storefront on Tuesday.