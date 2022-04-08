After weeks of relentless increases, gasoline prices finally dipped a little over the past week as gas stockpiles rose and refinery production increased, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
In Santa Barbara County, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell by 8 cents Thursday morning to $5.89 from the record high it reached March 29, Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said.
That’s still 60 cents higher than it was last month and $1.97 higher than at this time last year, according to Auto Club statistics.
“Despite reports of flaring and delayed restarts at two local refineries, the Energy Information Administration is reporting that refinery utilization rates on the West Coast are at more than 90%, which is a seven-month high point,” Shupe said.
“This has allowed gasoline stockpiles to surge by a million barrels over the previous week, although Oil Price Information Service reports the stockpile level is still below normal levels for this time of year,” he added.
The highest price for self-serve regular gasoline in the eight areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch was $5.92 in both the Ventura and the Los Angeles-Long Beach metropolitan areas.
The lowest average price of $5.84 per gallon was reported in the Bakersfield and Riverside metropolitan areas.
The average price for a gallon of regular Thursday in California was $5.81, which is 9 cents lower than last week, while the average national price was $4.15, or 8 cents lower than a week ago.