Facing a need for 3,000 turkeys and chickens to provide holiday meals to local families who can’t afford them, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is launching its annual turkey drive Monday, Oct. 28.
The collection of donated turkeys and chickens will continue through the holiday season, said Paul Wilkins, director of operations.
Community members may drop off turkeys or chickens at the Foodbank’s warehouses as well as a number of sites hosted by the Foodbank’s community partners.
Birds must be dropped off by Nov. 24 to ensure delivery to families in time for Thanksgiving, but the Foodbank will accept donations through Dec. 15 for other holiday meals, Wilkins said.
Turkeys and chickens can be dropped off at the Santa Maria Foodbank warehouse at 490 Foster Road between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 28 through Dec. 13.
Birds also can be donated at an event sponsored by Farm Supply Co. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the American General Media studios at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite J, in Santa Maria.
In lieu of dropping off fresh or frozen turkeys, donors can sponsor holiday meals online by visiting https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/mealsponsor.
Donated turkeys and chickens will be distributed to needy members of the community through Foodbank’s more than 300 partners countywide.
To host a turkey drive, contact Lisa Skvarla, director of community engagement, at 805-403-2471 or by email at lskvarla@foodbanksbc.org.