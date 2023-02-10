Santa Barbara County has received almost double its average rainfall for the water year to date and exceeded its average for the water year as a whole, bringing all but one of the county’s major reservoirs to near capacity. Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria was standing at about 37% of its capacity Friday morning.
For the first time in years, Twitchell Reservoir east of Santa Maria is holding a measurable amount of water after storms began in December and intensified to the atmospheric rivers that deluged the state in January. It was at 37% capacity when this photo was taken.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, the county as a whole had received 194% of its “normal” rainfall for the date in the current water year that began Sept. 1, 2022, and will end Aug. 31, 2023.
The county has also received 115% of what’s considered the normal rainfall for an entire water year.
That’s good for short-term supplies, but water experts say that doesn’t mean the long-running drought is over, and it will take several more years of above-average rainfall to recharge groundwater basins.
While not a direct source of drinking water, Twitchell holds the flow from the 1,135-square-mile watershed of the Cuyama and Huasna rivers, allowing the runoff to percolate into the groundwater basin through the Santa Maria River, and provides flood control for the Santa Maria Valley.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, Twitchell Reservoir was standing at 36.9% of its 194,971 acre-foot capacity, according to the Rainfall and Reservoir Summary of the County Flood Control District.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, roughly the amount of water required to meet the annual needs of four to 10 people in most urban environments.
Cachuma Lake, formed by Bradbury Dam holding back Santa Ynez River water, is also a “holding area” for state water and provides drinking water. Its outflow provides recharge of downstream groundwater basins, agricultural irrigation and a channel for spawning steelhead trout.
As of Friday, Cachuma was holding 99.7% of its 192,978 acre-foot capacity.
Gibraltar Reservoir, which holds back Santa Ynez River water farther up the watershed, provides drinking water to Santa Barbara and, when it spills, inflow to Cachuma Lake.
Friday morning it was holding 99.5% of its 4,693 acre-foot capacity.