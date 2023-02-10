Santa Barbara County has received almost double its average rainfall for the water year to date and exceeded is average for the water year as a whole, bringing all but one of the county’s major reservoirs to near capacity.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the county as a whole had received 194% of its “normal” rainfall for the date in the current water year that began Sept. 1, 2022, and will end Aug. 31, 2023.

The county has also received 115% of what’s considered the normal rainfall for an entire water year.

021023-smt-news-twitchell-reservoir-005.jpg
Workers dredge Twitchell Reservoir on Thursday. The man-made lake hasn't held measurable levels of water in years, but is sitting at 37% of its capacity.

