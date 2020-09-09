You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Barbara County firefighters deployed throughout state, but local areas still covered
Santa Barbara County firefighters deployed throughout state, but local areas still covered

From the September 9 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated

Firefighters from Santa Barbara County are deployed at some of the biggest wildfires burning in the state, but the loan of resources has not impacted the various departments’ ability to protect the homefront, officials said.

All of Santa Maria Fire Department’s engines have returned from their deployments, and none are expected to be reassigned in the next few days, but the department still has six personnel at two fires, said Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg.

One person is assigned to the incident management team at the Valley fire east of San Diego, where a line emergency medical technician is deployed and two more are en route, and two radio operators are working on the Dolan fire near Big Sur, Clayburg said.

The department’s Type 3 brush engine returned Saturday from a 21-day deployment with a mixed strike team at various locations, most recently the Castle fire in the SQF Complex east of Porterville.

Tuesday, the Type 1 OES engine returned from Santa Barbara, where it had been staged during the forecast Sundowner winds earlier this week, Clayburg said.

Sending out resources to assist other agencies had no impact on the department’s ability to protect the city.

SCU Complex

Smoke billows from a pocket of flames in this Aug. 31 view of the SCU Complex from Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Copter 4. The cluster of fires sparked by lightning strikes is burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. 

“We generally backfill with [department] members who are off duty,” Clayburg said. “All stations are staffed and ready to go.”

But it’s unlikely any additional resources will be sent out soon.

“With expected east winds in Ventura and L.A. counties tomorrow, no engines will be assigned to incidents until those winds have passed,” he said. “But we anticipate we’ll get more orders.”

Lompoc Fire Department has one Type 3 brush truck assigned to the BTU Complex in Butte County, the second 14-day deployment for the department, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

“All our stations are fully staffed,” he added.

Dozer 22 sent to SCU

Santa Barbara County Fire Department's Dozer 22 sits on a trailer Aug. 30 after arriving at the SCU Complex of fires burning across five Central California counties.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has a five-engine strike team, a bulldozer and a helicopter as well as a hand crew, medics and a variety of other personnel scattered at seven wildfires, department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

Those include one person on the Creek fire, a strike team, a battalion chief and a trainee at the El Dorado fire near Yucaipa and a division supervisor plus two others at the Valley fire.

Two division supervisors, a heavy equipment boss and a line medic are assigned to the BTU Complex in Butte County, geographic information system personnel are helping with mapping at the CZU Complex near Santa Cruz, where a safety officer and base camp supervisor are also deployed, and three people are on duty at the North Plumas Complex, Eliason said.

The Air Support Unit’s Copter 4, with a total of six personnel, is staged at the North OPS in Redding in case it’s needed for emergency rescue operations, probably on the SCU Complex that’s burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

Eliason said lending resources to help on big fires doesn’t impact the department’s ability to cover the county.

Strike Team 9322C swaps crews at CZU Complex

The five-engine Strike Team 9322C swaps crew members last weekend at a staging area near the CZU Complex of lightning-caused fires near Santa Cruz.

“Everything is covered here because we work on what’s called ‘drawdown,’” he said. “There’s a limit to what we can send out.”

Like other fire departments, the county agency also gets outside help when it’s needed.

“This past weekend while we were under the red flag warning, we had extra resources come in from out of the county,” Eliason said, noting resources came from Ventura County as well as the cities of Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

“That’s a tribute to the mutual aid system and how well that cooperation works,” he said. “It’s really a marvel how well it works.”

Mutual aid goes on all year

While Santa Barbara County departments have had a lot of resources out of the area recently with so many big wildfires raging around the state, providing mutual aid is something that goes on all the time.

For example, at the end of May, County Fire Department sent a crew to the Scorpion fire near Santa Cruz, followed in June by crews and strike teams sent to the Forks and Springs fires in Tulare County and Gage fire in San Luis Obispo County.

In July it was the Branch fire in California Valley, the Gold fire in Lassen County, the Mineral fire near Coalinga and the July Complex in Modoc National Forest.

In August, strike teams, crews and bulldozers were sent to the Apple fire near Riverside, the Red Salmon Complex on the Klamath, Six Rivers and Shasta-Trinity national forests, the River fire near Salinas, the Moc fire in Tuolumne County and the Lake fire in Los Angeles County.

