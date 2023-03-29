Two Santa Barbara County firefighters and a California Highway Patrol officer were injured when an out-of-control minivan spun into first responders at the scene of a rollover crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 101 south of Buellton.
The two firefighters, who were not identified, were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital — one by helicopter — for treatment of moderate injuries suffered when they were struck by the careening minivan.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said one was a captain, who was moved to the intensive care unit in serious but stable condition, and the other an engineer, who was subsequently released to recover at home.
A 40-year-old CHP officer, who also was not identified, suffered minor injuries when he dove out of the path of the spinning minivan and was subsequently transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for about five hours following the crash so CHP investigators could conduct a thorough investigation, according to a report from the Buellton Area Office of the CHP.
County Fire personnel and CHP units responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on southbound Highway 101 north of the interchange with Highway 1 at about 5:40 a.m., the report said.
No information was released about that crash by Buellton CHP, but as they were attending to the victim, who suffered minor injuries, Modesta Zaragosa, 46, of Santa Maria, was driving a 2016 Nissan Quest southbound in the right-hand lane of Highway 101 at what the report said was “an unsafe speed for roadway conditions.”
As Zaragosa approached CHP officers and County Fire personnel, the vehicle’s speed caused her to lose control of the Nissan, which traveled across the inside lane into the left-turn lane, the report said.
In an attempt to regain control, she turned the steering wheel to the right and sent the minivan into a clockwise spin as it traveled back across both lanes onto the right shoulder where CHP officers and County Fire personnel were, according to the report.
Seeing the approaching out-of-control Nissan, CHP officers and firefighters tried to get out of its path, but two firefighters could not and were struck by the Quest as it continued onto the dirt shoulder and overturned, the report said.
Zaragosa and her passengers — 56-year-old Ornellia Pineda, 55-year-old Filipa Martinez and 46-year-old Simon Castillo, all of Santa Maria — suffered minor injuries and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment.
Following the crash, the CHP asked Caltrans to close the southbound lanes, which were reopened at about 12:30 p.m.