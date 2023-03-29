032923 Hwy 101 crash, SBCFD injuries, Safechuck.jpg

Two Santa Barbara County firefighters were struck by an out-of-control minivan, center, as they rendered aid to the driver of a vehicle, right, that rolled over earlier Wednesday morning on southbound Highway 101 north of Highway 1, as seen in this photo from County Fire. A California Highway Patrol officer also was injured as he dove out of the way of the spinning Nissan Quest. 

 Contributed

Two Santa Barbara County firefighters and a California Highway Patrol officer were injured when an out-of-control minivan spun into first responders at the scene of a rollover crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 101 south of Buellton.

The two firefighters, who were not identified, were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital — one by helicopter — for treatment of moderate injuries suffered when they were struck by the careening minivan.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said one was a captain, who was moved to the intensive care unit in serious but stable condition, and the other an engineer, who was subsequently released to recover at home.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

