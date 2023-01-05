Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a pair of dogs that had entered storm waters in a creek Thursday in Goleta.
Two canine pals were caught up in the swift waters of San Jose Creek at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched along with a unit from animal control while the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office was contacted. One dog was rescued via a firefighter using a rope. The second dog was rescued by a three-person team that entered the water and escorted the animal to safety.
Scott Safechuck, SBC Fire's public information officer, said both dogs appeared uninjured and they were reunited with their owner, adding that creeks and rivers continue to be dangerous from the storm, advising residents to maintain a safe distance from all waterways during the rains and higher creek levels.
#DogRescue: San Jose Creek, adjacent to S. Kellogg Ave, Goleta, 2 dogs in swift water for approx. 1mi. SBC Fire/Swift Water Rescue,animal control, SBSO. Dog #1 rescued w/FF on ropes. Dog #2 rescued by FF 3 person team, entered water, escorted downstream to safety. CT8:32am pic.twitter.com/1WosaqlWFE— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) January 5, 2023
#DogRescue: Update: Both dogs, appear uninjured,reunited with owner. Creeks and rivers continue to be dangerous from the storm event. Please keep distance from all waterways during the rains and higher creek levels. pic.twitter.com/E8MHaaF5Fe— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) January 5, 2023