{{featured_button_text}}
Brush fire

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 2-acre brush fire that broke out near Sisquoc on Sunday.

 Contributed, Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 2-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Sisquoc. 

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire near Old Rig and Cat Canyon roads, according to County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-acre fire on top of a hillside. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

County Fire responded with fire retardant and water drops by air tankers, along with six engines, two dozers and two water-tenders.

Forward progress of the flames was stopped within an hour of firefighters' arrival, and the blaze was completely extinguished around 7:45 p.m., Eliason said. The cause remains under investigation.  

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.