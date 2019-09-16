Santa Barbara County Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 2-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Sisquoc.
Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire near Old Rig and Cat Canyon roads, according to County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-acre fire on top of a hillside.
County Fire responded with fire retardant and water drops by air tankers, along with six engines, two dozers and two water-tenders.
Forward progress of the flames was stopped within an hour of firefighters' arrival, and the blaze was completely extinguished around 7:45 p.m., Eliason said. The cause remains under investigation.