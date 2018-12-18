The Santa Barbara County Fire Department shifted from high fire season to winter preparedness level Monday, which resulted in the ban being lifted on permit burning in the state and local responsibility areas within the department’s jurisdiction.
Although staffing and resources are reduced as a result of reduced fire danger, department officials pointed out it is still possible to have wildfires during the winter months.
Last year’s huge Thomas fire broke out in late December in Ventura County and burned into Santa Barbara County to become the largest fire in state history until it was eclipsed by this year’s Northern California fires.
Officials said residents are encouraged to continue clearing flammable vegetation around their structures, property and roads and to be cautious with all sources of ignition.
Land owners can learn more about defensible space and vegetation removal through the Ready! Set! Go! Program by visiting www.sbcfire.com.
However, individuals with a valid burn permit may resume burning piles of tree limbs, branches and other cut vegetation, a County Fire spokesman said. Standing vegetation may not be burned with a permit.
Before any new permit is issued, burn sites and piles will be inspected by County Fire to be sure they comply with permit conditions. Those who are issued permits must contact the department prior to starting a burn.
Permit holders must comply with all permit rules and guidelines, and those who allow a burn on their property to escape control and require County Fire assistance can be held liable for the full cost of suppression and receive a citation.
Permit burns are allowed only on burn days, which are determined by County Fire and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District based on the time of year, the weather, specifically when temperatures are low, and when fuel moisture levels are high, the spokesman said.
The ability of the smoke to mix with the atmosphere also is critical, and smoke doesn’t dissipate easily in high-pressure, stable weather conditions.
Burning can also be suspended if high winds are predicted, and burning is never allowed on Sundays and holidays, the spokesman said.
Residents can find out whether permit burning is allowed on any given day by calling 805-686-8177.