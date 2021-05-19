A range improvement burn at 4155 Figueroa Mountain Road in Los Olivos is tentatively scheduled for May 26 and 27 by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a department spokesman said.
About 90 acres of grassland and black sage scrub will be burned, starting at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m., if meteorological conditions are favorable for sending smoke away from population centers, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
If the meteorological conditions are not favorable, the burn will be rescheduled Bertucelli said.
Motorists are advised to use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations, he said.
In addition to improving rangeland, the burn will provide live fire training for certifying instructors to teach the CA-219 Firing Operations class and will train new firefighters on wildland fire behavior, Bertucelli said.
The Firing Operations class trains firefighters and private land managers to use fire as a tool for fighting large-scale wildfires and to manage prescribed burns being used as a land management tool.
The burn is being planned and coordinated by County Fire, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District., San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD and the California Air Resources Board to minimize air quality impacts on surrounding communities.
However, due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, might be most affected by smoke from the burn, Bertucelli said.