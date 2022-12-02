Guidelines to avoid house fires ignited by freshly cut live Christmas trees were released this week by Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Before purchasing a cut live tree, smoke detectors should be checked to make sure they are installed and functioning properly and have fresh batteries, and a fire escape plan should be created and practiced.

Fire officials said when purchasing a cut live tree, buyers should look for signs of freshness. A freshly cut tree will be green, the needles should be difficult to pull from the branches and a minimum number of needles should fall off.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

