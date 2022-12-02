Guidelines to avoid house fires ignited by freshly cut live Christmas trees were released this week by Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Before purchasing a cut live tree, smoke detectors should be checked to make sure they are installed and functioning properly and have fresh batteries, and a fire escape plan should be created and practiced.
Fire officials said when purchasing a cut live tree, buyers should look for signs of freshness. A freshly cut tree will be green, the needles should be difficult to pull from the branches and a minimum number of needles should fall off.
To keep the tree fresh, about 2 inches of the trunk should be cut off to expose fresh wood for better water absorption before it’s mounted in a tree stand, they said.
Water in the stand should be checked daily and more added if necessary to keep the level above the base of the tree.
Trees should be kept away from heat sources like fireplaces and heater vents that will dry out the tree, making it ignite more easily from heat, flames or sparks, and exits should not be blocked by the tree.
Before placing lights on the tree, check them for worn or frayed wires and broken bulbs, fire officials said, and before leaving the home or going to sleep, turn off the tree lights.
After the holidays, a tree should be disposed of properly — and immediately if it becomes dry. Tree branches or needles should never be burned in a fireplace or wood burning stove.
Fire officials said the best way to dispose of a tree is by taking it to a recycling center or having it hauled away by a community curbside pick-up service.
Residents can contact their local waste disposal company for pick-up schedules and other requirements and restrictions.