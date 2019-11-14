The Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Thursday received a $70,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for the purchase of new extraction equipment used to rescue crash victims.
The equipment, also known as the "Jaws of Life," is used by first responders to break apart a wrecked vehicle with victims trapped inside.
The tools help reduce the time it takes to rescue and treat crash victims.
The County Fire Department has responded to 703 crashes in 2019, 30 of which required extrication.
"This newer equipment is lighter and easier to use, allowing us to rescue victims faster, which ultimately increases their chances of survival," said County Fire Operations Division Chief Woody Enos.
"In many cases, even minutes without treatment can be a matter of life and death, which is why it is important to have reliable equipment that allows first responders to provide care as quickly as possible."
Delays in extrication can negatively impact the patient's critical "golden hour" of trauma survivability, according to County Fire Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli.
He added that hour is the core principle of rapid intervention in trauma cases to get to the patient quickly, treat what can be treated on scene and quickly get the patient to the right hospital.
Anything that can be done to reduce each of those time periods aids in patient survival and recovery, he added.
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.