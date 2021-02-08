With Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitioning from a high fire season to winter preparedness level Feb. 1, the ban was lifted on permit burning within state and local responsibility areas under the department’s jurisdiction.
Individuals in those areas may obtain permits to burn vegetation piles but not standing vegetation, and all burn sites and piles must be inspected by County Fire before permits are issued, a department spokesman said.
Permit holders also must contact County Fire before starting any permit burn, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, department spokesman.
Bertucelli noted permit holders are responsible for following all permit rules and guidelines, and both property owners and permit holders can be cited and charged full suppression costs for any fires that escape and require department assistance.
Failure to comply can result in a citation and full recovery of the response costs.
Each day, County Fire will announce whether burning is permitted, based on the weather and fuel moisture levels, but burning is never allowed on Sundays and holidays.
Burn days are announced on a recording at 805-686-8177 and on the County Fire website at www.sbcfire.com/permit-burning.
Bertucelli said although the fire danger has decreased considerably, it’s still possible to have wildfires during winter months, and he encouraged residents to reduce flammable vegetation around their structures, property and roads.
More information is available on the “Ready! Set! Go!” program at www.sbcfire.com.