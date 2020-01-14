Santa Barbara County Fire crews knock down chimney fire near Buellton

Santa Barbara County Fire crews knock down chimney fire near Buellton

Santa Barbara County Fire crews knocked down a chimney fire Tuesday morning at a ranch house in the area of Santa Rosa Road and Highway 154 near Buellton.

Four engines and an ambulance from American Medical Rescue were sent to investigate after receiving reports of smoke just before noon.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a small chimney fire at a home in the 7200 block of Santa Rosa Road. 

Crews knocked down the fire quickly and now are investigating the cause. 

