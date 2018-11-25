Santa Barbara County is expected to be sitting on a surplus next fiscal year, but the financial picture may be a lot less rosy over the following four years if a recession hits the economy as predicted in 2020-21.
The deficit for all funds combined could hit $9.7 million in 2020-21 and rise to $28.1 million in 2023-24, according to a five-year financial forecast.
Authored by county fiscal and policy analyst Rachel Lipman, a report on the forecast was delivered to the Board of Supervisors last week by Jeff Frapwell, the county’s budget director.
The forecast serves as a kind of “heads-up” to supervisors about revenues, expenses and the variables that can impact the county’s finances before the board begins hammering out next fiscal year’s budget.
“We’re not looking today to solve those gaps but rather to point them out,” Frapwell told the board.
He noted the county is in its ninth consecutive year of growth in discretionary revenue, and that growth is expected to continue at a modest level next fiscal year, which would end with a surplus of $3.5 million in the General Fund.
However, when all other funds are factored in, the overall surplus would only be $1.2 million.
After that, the financial situation becomes less certain but more gloomy.
The report said the potential deficits mean supervisors and staff must be “disciplined in our spending, even in (fiscal year) 2019-20 when discretionary revenues are expected to modestly exceed countywide costs. We must begin preparing now for future funding shortfalls.”
Frapwell said a number of assumptions were plugged into the forecast that resulted in the dim outlook.
Those include no expansion of county departments, service levels remaining static, salary expenses growing 3 percent and retirement contributions and health insurance premiums each rising 5 percent over the next five years.
The forecast assumes Northern Branch Jail operating costs will remain in line with projections made last fiscal year, growing to the targeted funding level of $19.3 million by 2022-23.
It also assumes the strategic reserve will hit $29.6 million by the end of this fiscal year and maintenance funding will grow by $500,000 a year to $6.9 million by 2023-24.
Given all that, the financial outlook might be relatively good except for one additional assumption — that a recession will hit the nation in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“Though it is unknown whether a recession will occur, the forecast is built conservatively to show the potential impacts if revenue growth does slow significantly, which would mean increasing budget gaps … ,” the report said.
Previous forecasts haven’t considered such factors, but 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said it was a good idea.
“I appreciate you building in the recession,” he said. “I think it’s wise and prudent to plan for that.”
The anticipated recession might have the biggest impact, but Frapwell said there are other difficult-to-predict costs that could affect the financial picture.
Even harder to predict is the continuing threat that another debris flow — or some other natural disaster —could inflict tens of millions of dollars in damage.
Frapwell said that makes it critical for the county to maintain sufficient reserves to finance a recovery.
Revenue insecurity
Using a scenario based on previous recessions, property taxes that have been growing at 4 to 5 percent a year — and make up 80 percent of the county’s discretionary revenue — are expected to slow to a growth rate of 2 percent in 2020-21.
In terms of dollars, property taxes this year are expected to total $210 million and, without a recession, would climb to $263 million by 2023-24.
But if a recession hits, the total would be $20 million less.
The 2-percent annual growth in sales tax revenues is expected to become a 1-percent annual decline by 2020-21, remain flat for a year, then slowly recover.
Because sales taxes make up only 4 percent of county revenues, the drop will have less impact in dollars — a difference of only $1 million at the end of five years.
Transient occupancy tax revenues are expected to grow 11 percent next year to $12.5 million, but Frapwell said that is the result of the county receiving the first full year of taxes from the Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito hotel’s scheduled opening in January 2019.
Zero growth in transient occupancy tax revenue is expected in 2020-21, and it will remain flat until 2023-24, when revenue is projected at $13 million. Without a recession, it would be $14 million.
Other uncertain revenues include the fledgling cannabis taxes, which are budgeted to bring in $5.5 million in the current fiscal year.
But revenue from the first quarter was $1.8 million. If extended, that would pencil out to $7.2 million for the year.
Cannabis revenues are forecast to rise by 3 percent next fiscal year and 5 percent each year after that, but Frapwell noted it’s impossible to predict those with any certainty.
He recommended that any cannabis revenues in excess of what’s budgeted be considered one-time funds.
Factors not included
There are other ongoing as well as one-time costs not figured into the forecast that could send the budget even deeper into deficit.
Ongoing issues include deferred maintenance, estimated at $438 million; solar projects, which could add $400,000 in costs per year; and the elimination of drug discounts.
Frapwell said if federal drug discounts are eliminated, the Public Health Department could pay another $4 million a year for medications dispensed at its clinics.
That increased cost could result in reduced staffing, limited hours and fewer facilities. Treatment for conditions that require costly drugs could also be discontinued.
One-time costs on the horizon include $50 million to replace the public safety communications system, $25 million for the South County Main Jail deferred maintenance and operation costs and more than $10.4 million for a hazard mitigation grant program.
In addition, upgrading the electronic security system and closed-circuit TV, replacing the Data Center and providing redundancy and replacing the in-car video and computer system could cost the Sheriff’s Office nearly $3.8 million.
Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf noted the county has $2 million in its contingency fund, which could pay for replacing the electronic security system, the data center or the in-car video and computer system.
“Why don’t we select the most important one and get it done using the contingency fund?” she asked.
Wolf said she wants to make sure anything faulty or a risk be taken care of.
“Budget time would be the best time to look at that,” Frapwell said. “All the departments will put something on the table for consideration.”