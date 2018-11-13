An ordinance designed to streamline the process of building farmworker housing was sent back to the staff once again for what one staff member called “spaghetti changes” the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors worked out during the meeting Tuesday in Santa Maria.
Changes the board wanted made Tuesday will undo some of the changes supervisors requested the last time they considered the ordinance amendments Oct. 9.
But some of the discussion also focused on more philosophical issues that grew out of the staff analysis of potential thresholds for requiring a conditional use permit for agricultural employee housing based on applications for H-2A workers — nonimmigrant workers brought in to temporarily fill a labor shortage — from 2016 to 2018.
Supervisors questioned how many of those applications came from inside cities.
“It looks to me like we’re being the release valve for planning inside the city,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said.
They generally didn’t like the idea of large housing projects being built for H-2A workers
“I don’t want to build any (barracks),” 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam said. “I think that’s a horrible idea.”
Adam said 25,000 people work in agriculture in Santa Barbara County.
“A great preponderance of them are between here and Lompoc,” he said, adding the amendments didn’t seem to be doing anything for them.
Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said what he’s trying to do is tackle smaller projects for workers who are commuting from Carpinteria and “clogging up our highways.”
He said the board has to keep chipping away at the problem.
“We all support agriculture,” 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said. “We all have ag in our districts. We all have different housing needs. We’re trying to craft one ordinance for the entire county.”
Two people from the audience who addressed the board also didn’t like the way the previously proposed amendments had been changed.
“We don’t believe additional restrictions on H-2A housing are warranted,” said Claire Wineman, president of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. “It will work against the economics of these projects being feasible.”
She urged the board to adopt the original ordinance amendments from Oct. 9.
Hazel Davalos of Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE, also didn’t like the revised amendments.
“My main concern is streamlining large projects without adequate review,” she said, recommending conditional use permits be required for housing 20 or more workers, that onsite employment requirements be strengthened and standards be implemented to ensure long-term livability for families.
At one point, Williams said changes suggested by 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf would take the ordinance in the opposite direction, making the ordinance more restrictive than it is now.
“This is going on so long,” Wolf said. “If we could just stick with what the Planning Commission (recommended), that would be fine.”
But board members were ultimately unanimous about how they wanted the permit requirements structured in the Agricultural Employee Dwelling Ordinance amendments.
For building farmworker housing on agricultural land in the inland AG-1 zones, where ag parcels are 5 acres or less, supervisors decided housing for one to four employees can be approved with a zoning clearance.
A zoning clearance is an administrative approval that’s not appealable to the Board of Supervisors.
Housing for five to nine employees will require a land use permit, which is a more complex process and can be appealed to the board.
A minor conditional use permit will be required for housing 10 to 19 employees, and a major conditional use permit will be needed for housing 20 or more employees.
Both permits are more complex that land use permits, but a minor CUP is approved by the planning director, while a full CUP goes to the Planning Commission for approval.
Both can be appealed to the board.
But in AG-2 zones, where agricultural parcels are larger, supervisors decided housing for one to nine employees can be approved with a zoning clearance, while housing for 10 to 24 employees will require a land use permit.
Housing 25 or more employees will require a conditional use permit, with the minor conditional use permit eliminated from the steps.
Back in October, the board decided to eliminate employment and location requirements for those living in agricultural worker housing .
They also wanted to eliminate the requirement to prove new residents are agriculturally employed every five years or if there is a change in occupancy for housing in the AG-2 zones.
This time, the board decided to require residents of farmworker housing approved with a zoning clearance in the AG-1 zones to show proof of full-time agricultural employment.
But rather than requiring that employment to be on the same parcel as the housing, they only required proof that the resident is employed by the owner of the parcel.
That will allow a resident to work on other properties owned by the same person rather than only being allowed to work on the same parcel where the housing is located.
Residents of housing approved with a land use permit or conditional use permit only have to prove they are employed full-time in agriculture, with 51 percent of their time spent on the same parcel.
The revised ordinance amendments are scheduled to return to the board at the Dec. 11 meeting in Santa Barbara.