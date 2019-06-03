The 2019 Santa Barbara County Fair will host the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Classic, which features elite riders and bulls in a competition that pits guts and determination against muscle and raw power.
Held on July 13 at the Santa Maria Fairpark’s Minetti Arena, "the toughest sport on dirt” will be highlighted during the fourth day of the fair, which runs from July 10 to 14.
During the PBR season, each rider is competing for the title of PBR world champion and a share of more than $10 million in prize money, including the $1 million year-end bonus for the season’s best bull rider.
The event began in 1992 after a group of rodeo circuit bull riders sought to break from the confines of the rodeo format.
In 2013, Forbes magazine called the PBR circuit the fastest-growing sport in America.
Richard Persons, Fairpark CEO, said he was thrilled to land a PBR event for the County Fair.
"Nothing beats the excitement and the athleticism," Persons said in a statement Monday. "It’s an exciting experience and we’re beyond thrilled to be able to provide this event to Santa Barbara County audiences.”