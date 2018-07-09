Despite temperatures that reached into the high 80s on Sunday, FFA and 4-H students worked with their parents and group leaders to bring pigs, steer and goats to the Santa Maria Fairpark for the Santa Barbara County Fair.
Trucks with trailers waited in long lines to unload the large livestock into pens that had been prepared Friday and Saturday.
Although the 127th annual event themed "Cowboys and Carousels" opens Wednesday, the livestock must be ready for showmanship exhibition the weekend before, according to livestock superintendent Rick Tomasini.
During its five-day run, the fair will open at noon and close at 10 p.m. each day, although the carnival may stay open until midnight.
General admission tickets are $12. Youth (6 to 11) admission is $8, while children 5 and under can enter free of charge. Senior admission (62-plus) is $8.