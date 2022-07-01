Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Agency has received the 2022 American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award for exceeding quality improvement measures for treating patients who experience severe heart attacks.
The Gold Plus Award is the highest-level recognition granted by the American Heart Association, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
The team award recognizes the success of the EMS system’s prehospital providers, including American Medical Response, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Barbara Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, Guadalupe Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and CalSTAR.
Every year, more than 250,000 people in the United States experience a STEMI, or ST-elevation myocardial infarction, a type of heart attack caused by a complete blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires immediate treatment, a Public Health Department spokeswoman explained.
To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by surgically opening the blocked vessel or by giving clot-busting medication, and the right tools and training allow EMS personnel to quickly identify a STEMI, notify the receiving medical center and trigger preparation among hospital personnel.
Gold Plus Award recipients have demonstrated at least 75 percent compliance for each of the Heart Association’s required measure of STEMI treatment improvement for two years.
Since the inception of the award seven years ago, the Santa Barbara County EMS system has received the highest awards, the spokeswoman said.