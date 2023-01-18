Lompoc fallen tree removal

Lompoc urban forestry crews and city streets division personnel remove an Italian stone pine tree that fell Sunday morning due to oversaturated soil caused by recent storms in this photo from the city of Lompoc.

 Contributed

Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help.

The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was added to the declaration the same day.

Santa Barbara County residents will now be eligible to apply for federal financial assistance, and public agencies will be eligible to seek reimbursement for the removal of debris through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

