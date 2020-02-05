Santa Barbara County elections office sends out vote-by-mail ballots, flood of reregistrations expected

The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office began sending out vote-by-mail ballots this week for the March 3 primary, and election officials are now expecting a flurry of reregistration and crossover ballot requests.
Other activity is also intensifying in the Elections Division of the County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Registrar of Voters Office as the primary election draws closer.
Sample ballots were included in a Voter Information Guide the county began sending out Jan. 23 and will continue mailing as additional residents register to vote, but this week is the first time some voters will see actual ballots.
“Monday, we sent out 177,000 vote-by-mail ballots,” Bill Holland, county registrar of voters, said Wednesday. “At my house, they came yesterday, although I’m sure not all of them were delivered that soon.”
Holland said that as a result of the mailing, he expects a rush of new activity for his office, with some voters who registered with “no party preference” deciding to reregister or request crossover ballots.
“Now that people have got their ballot in hand, people who registered with ‘no party preference’ will look at them and say, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” he said, because they’ll see there are no presidential candidates for them to vote for on their ballots.
“Then they’ll be contacting us to reregister, which they can do up until Election Day,” he continued. “We’ll be getting a lot of those. But it’s totally expected.”
Those who registered without specifying a party and now want to vote for a Democratic, Libertarian or American Independent presidential nominee will have to request a crossover ballot or reregister as a member of one of those parties.
If they want to vote for a nominee from the Republican, Green and Peace & Freedom parties, they’ll have to reregister as a member of those parties because they don’t allow crossover voting, Holland said.
Of the 225,525 registered voters reported in the county’s March 3 certification sent to the California Secretary of State Election Division, a total of 55,923, or 25.1%, were registered with “no party preference.”
Holland said crossover ballots can be requested simply by calling his office, where voters can also obtain information on reregistering.
Regular voter registration will continue until Feb. 18, but provisional and new-voter registration will be accepted from then up through Election Day. Feb. 18 is also the deadline to file as a write-in candidate.
The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Feb. 25. Those who apply to vote by mail can send off their ballots between Feb. 3 and 25.
March 6 will be the deadline for a mail-in ballot to be received by the Elections Office.
Elections officials recently began testing some of the new election equipment purchased by the county and are scheduled to continue testing next week.
Holland said the first tests were conducted on the 130 ICX machines that will be sent out to polling places to allow voters with disabilities to use a touch screen or audio interface to mark, review and edit their ballots.
“It all went fine,” Holland said of the tests. “It always does. … These machines are all pretty well tested before they go out [to buyers]. San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties have had the same machines since last year, so we don’t anticipate any problems with them.”
Elections officials spent about $770,000 last year to purchase new voting equipment to meet new federal and state requirements the county’s 20-year-old system could not and took delivery in October.
The purchase included an application that will allow voters who are outside the country to securely receive, mark, print and return ballots to elections officials.
It also includes new software allowing off-the-shelf digital scanners to tabulate ballots about five times faster than the current system, Holland said.
“We now have much higher-speed scanners, so the count will be faster election night,” Holland recently said.