Santa Barbara County elections office sends out vote-by-mail ballots, flood of reregistrations expected

“Then they’ll be contacting us to reregister, which they can do up until Election Day,” he continued. “We’ll be getting a lot of those. But it’s totally expected.”

Those who registered without specifying a party and now want to vote for a Democratic, Libertarian or American Independent presidential nominee will have to request a crossover ballot or reregister as a member of one of those parties.

If they want to vote for a nominee from the Republican, Green and Peace & Freedom parties, they’ll have to reregister as a member of those parties because they don’t allow crossover voting, Holland said.

Of the 225,525 registered voters reported in the county’s March 3 certification sent to the California Secretary of State Election Division, a total of 55,923, or 25.1%, were registered with “no party preference.”

Holland said crossover ballots can be requested simply by calling his office, where voters can also obtain information on reregistering.

Regular voter registration will continue until Feb. 18, but provisional and new-voter registration will be accepted from then up through Election Day. Feb. 18 is also the deadline to file as a write-in candidate.