Santa Barbara County saw a 40% increase in COVID-19 vaccinations during the month of November, as more residents seek additional protection from booster shots and youth age 5 to 11 enjoy new vaccine eligibility.
Over 50,700 doses were administered over the course of November, the highest monthly total since May, following months of waning demand, according to county public health data. Booster shots made up the majority of administered doses in November, roughly two-thirds, according to state data.
Despite the apparent uptick in vaccinations continuing into December, over 100,000 eligible county residents remain unvaccinated as of this week, and COVID-19 case rates remain at a "substantial" level as defined by the Centers for Disease Control.
Due to still-high case rates, Santa Barbara County health officials on Friday announced the extension of the current health officer order mandating masks in indoor public places into early January.
“As we head into the winter season once again, we are in a very different place than we were last year,” said county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. “We know very well that wearing a face covering while indoors is an effective strategy to reduce transmission in the community. We have yet to see the full role the omicron variant will play in this pandemic, but we have well-established surveillance and prevention strategies in place.”
The indoor mask mandate, originally put in place in August, will continue until 5 p.m. Jan. 2 and applies to offices, retail stores, restaurants and bars, theaters, family entertainment centers, conference and event centers, government offices serving the public, and K-12 schools.
However, in alignment with CDC guidelines, masks will not be required for K-12 extracurricular activities as long as regular COVID-19 testing protocols are in place, the order states.
Public health officials, local providers and community organizations are working especially hard to increase vaccination rates among youth. County data indicates that since youth age 5 to 11 became eligible for vaccination in early November, just 14% of the age group, or 5,649 residents, have received a dose of the vaccine.
Just under 1,000 of those youths, or 2%, have received both doses and are now considered fully vaccinated.
"This whole year and a half, going into two years, of the pandemic, this is the first time that we can really highlight our pediatrics and the importance of also extending protection to our children," said Santa Maria Health Care Center pediatrician Dr. Kristine Reyes. "I know that the COVID vaccine is new, but it's been highly studied in terms of its efficacy and safety, and it's definitely a method that can be a great protection for our kids and our community."
In a Nov. 22 vaccine Q&A panel, Reyes said she hears many concerns about COVID-19 side effects that are based in misinformation, such as the widely circulated rumor that the vaccine can negatively affect fertility.
"I have definitely heard this one in my clinic, unfortunately," Reyes said, adding that in reality, the health risks from the virus itself far outweigh those of the vaccine. "For both males and females, there should not be any cause for infertility."
Over the past two days, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 202 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the illness. The deaths were of an Orcutt resident between the ages of 30 and 49 and a Santa Maria resident over the age of 70.
All residents age 5 and older are encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus. Residents can find a nearby vaccine appointment or walk-in clinic online at myturn.ca.gov or publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.