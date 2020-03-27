Santa Barbara County coronavirus cases jump to 47, SLO County confirms 59

Santa Barbara County has confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases for a total of 47, with San Luis Obispo County confirming a total of 59, officials from both county Public Health Departments said at press conferences Friday.

Of the 15 new cases, two are in Santa Maria, two are in Goleta, nine are in Santa Barbara, one is in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one is in other South County cities, which include Montecito, Carpinteria and Summerland.

The 15 new patients range from children under 10 years old to adults in their 70s.

Friday's case count marks the most dramatic daily rise in numbers yet in Santa Barbara County. However, county Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said the increase is expected due to the widespread nature of cases.

"As you can see, we are experiencing a significant uptick in confirmed cases in the county. This is an expected development due to the rapid spread of the virus," Ansorg said.

Of the 47 cases, 11 have fully recovered, 31 are recovering at home, and five have been hospitalized, with three of the five in the ICU.