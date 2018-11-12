Santa Barbara County is continuing to provide support to Ventura County as it battles the Hill and Woolsey fires, sending not only firefighting resources but also law enforcement personnel, officials said.
Most county forces have been assigned to the largest blaze, the Woolsey fire that broke out Nov. 8, burned 90,000 acres, killed two people and destroyed at least 370 structures.
That fire, burning between Thousand Oaks and Calabasas south of Simi Valley all the way to Malibu, had crossed into Los Angeles County and was only 20-percent contained by Monday afternoon, Ventura County officials reported.
Since Saturday, Santa Maria Police Department officers have been working extra-long days helping other officers and sheriff’s deputies man roadblocks, evacuate residential areas and stand guard over abandoned neighborhoods.
Santa Maria officers who are sent down each day return the same day.
“We’re sending eight officers at a time on eight-hour shifts, but with the drive time, it’s more like a 16-hour shift,” said Lt. Jesse Silva of the Santa Maria Police Department.
Silva said the department will continue to send officers each day “until further notice.”
"Ventura County is still requesting our help,” he said.
County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said 43 county peace officers had been assigned to provide security patrols to the widespread evacuation areas in both Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
The Sheriff’s Office had 20 deputies assigned, the Santa Barbara Police Department had nine officers assigned and UC Santa Barbara police assigned five officers to the mutual aid group, Hoover said.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support’s Copter 308 and crew were assigned to Ventura County, although it wasn’t flying Monday.
On Friday, the Arroyo Grande Police Department reported Senior Officer Jeff Smith and Officer Bradley Hogan had been deployed to assist with evacuations and maintain road closures at the Woolsey fire.
They joined a contingent of 16 San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies, two Pismo Beach police officers and one officer each from the Cuesta College and Cal Poly police departments.
An Arroyo Grande police spokesman said the department is putting together a contingency plan to “platoon” officers if long-term resources are requested.
Several firefighting strike teams and other personnel and equipment from Santa Barbara County have been battling the flames since the fires broke out Thursday.
Santa Maria Fire Department sent two engines, eight firefighters and a battalion chief to assist, a department spokesman said.
One engine and five people were working the Woolsey fire, with the other engine and four people assigned to the Hill fire, which was burning along Highway 101 between Thousand Oaks and Camarillo.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department had not committed any additional resources to Ventura County as of Monday, a department spokesman said.
Last Thursday, the department sent a strike team of five engines, a hand crew, two bulldozers and a helicopter to the Hill fire, which as of Monday had burned 4,500 acres and was about 80-percent contained.
“We have about 50 people down there,” Mike Eliason, public information officer for County Fire, said Monday, later adding, “Today, our Type 3 strike team got a little time off to do their laundry and rest.”
Two other mixed strike teams consisting of one or two county units and fire engines from Santa Maria, Lompoc and other departments also were sent down Thursday, Eliason said.
The battle against the Woolsey and Hill fires appeared to face complications when two additional wildfires broke out Monday morning, but both were quickly contained.
A fast-moving blaze, initially dubbed the Rocky fire but later renamed the Peak fire, broke out near Highway 118 in Moorpark but was held to just under 200 acres.
Another blaze, dubbed the Lynn fire, broke out near Thousand Oaks but was contained at 5 acres.
The assistance provided by Santa Barbara County is part of a mutual aid agreement among emergency response agencies throughout the state.
Ventura County immediately provided assistance to Santa Barbara County after the 1/9 Debris Flow in Montecito earlier this year.
Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Olmstead said Santa Barbara County was happy to return the favor, as Ventura County “has always been there for our agency.”
“Throughout the years, we have counted on mutual aid from across the state during all of our disasters,” Olmstead said. “We are pleased we can provide service to our neighboring counties.”
He added the Santa Barbara County peace officers are grateful for the acknowledgment they have received from the people in the areas where they are patrolling.
“The community has been very receptive to us being here,” Olmstead said. “We have had many people come up to us and say thank you. We appreciate their support.”