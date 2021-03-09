Santa Barbara County's rates for new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations continue to follow an encouraging downward trend after a devastating surge that began late in 2020, public health officials reported.
In a presentation to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said the drop became visible after the surge's peak in early January, when a record 3,256 active cases were reported.
The winter surge far outpaced the summer surge, which began in June and peaked in early July with 444 active cases. However, conditions are improving, according to Do-Reynoso.
"The downward trend that began on Jan. 14 of this year for case counts, active cases and positivity rates continues as of this week," Do-Reynoso said.
Over the past two weeks, active cases have decreased by 40%, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 38%, and the number of individuals in the intensive care unit has decreased by 12%.
Testing positivity also dropped from 5% to 3%, according to county data.
The trends are consistent throughout the county as well, even in areas like Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, which have been hotspots for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, Do-Reynoso said.
Deaths from the illness have taken longer to slow down, since they lag behind other surge indicators, such as case and hospitalization rates, by several weeks.
In the past two weeks, the number of deaths has increased by 7%, an improvement from the 81% increase logged just in the month of January.
COVID-19 vaccines
As of Tuesday, 110,348 vaccine doses have been administered in Santa Barbara County, according to county vaccine data. Around 36,000 individuals have received two vaccine doses and now are fully vaccinated.
However, some individuals also will be considered fully vaccinated after one dose, as availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes more widespread.
The county is continuing to comply with the state's "70-30 split" guideline, requiring 30% of doses to be allocated toward individuals in Phase 1B — educators, emergency personnel, and agriculture and food workers.
The remaining 70% of doses are used for first and second shots for those 65 and older.
This week, the 30% allocation includes 5,000 doses that will be available to 1B groups through targeted clinics, Do-Reynoso said, with 31% going to food and agriculture, 33% to K-12 and higher education staff, 5% to emergency services, 15% to child care, and 16% to a combined clinic emergency services and food and agriculture.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 251 out of 32,426 total confirmed cases still active, according to county public health data.
While no new deaths were reported Tuesday, public health staff did correct death data from Monday, clarifying that the deceased individual originally reported to be from Orcutt was actually a resident of Santa Maria.
As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department had confirmed 424 deaths from COVID-19.
Forty-seven individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 15 individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In Santa Maria, 72 out of 10,933 total cases remain active and 149 individuals have died.
In Orcutt, 11 out of 1,712 total cases remain active and 27 individuals have died.
In Lompoc, 24 out of 3,400 total cases remain active and 46 individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, eight out of 965 total cases remain active and 17 individuals have died.
In the North County area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, five out of 1,241 total cases remain active and 21 individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 288 out of 19,927 total confirmed cases still active, according to county public health data.