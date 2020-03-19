Santa Barbara County confirms seven new cases of COVID-19

"It is unknown if this person has underlying medical conditions, but they are recovering at home," Ruiz said.

Six other cases were then confirmed Thursday in both northern and southern Santa Barbara County — three South County individuals, including two in their 50s and one in their 20s, and two North County individuals in their 30s.

No information was provided about the sixth case announced late Thursday.

The Public Health Department is conducting a thorough investigation into how the six most recent cases were contracted, and staff are contacting those who may have had close contact with these individuals.

As of Wednesday, 214 tests had been administered in the county, a 71% increase since Tuesday. Along with the nine positive results, 66 are negative and 139 are pending, according to updates from the Public Health Department.

Five individuals in Isla Vista who were being monitored for coronavirus symptoms after exposure to a confirmed case are included in these negative results.

+28 Central Coast Restaurant Guide: Hours, menus and services offered by area restaurants and bars We are putting together a list of area restaurants, bars and other businesses that have been impacted by the state of California's coronavirus…

San Luis Obispo County has 13 confirmed coronavirus cases, six of which were confirmed Thursday.