Santa Barbara County confirms 3rd case of COVID-19; Santa Maria declares state of emergency

As of Wednesday, 218 tests have been administered in the county, a 71% increase since Tuesday. Along with the three positive results, 66 are negative and 145 are pending, according to the county Public Health Department, which updates the data each evening.
Five individuals in Isla Vista who were being monitored for coronavirus symptoms after exposure to a confirmed case are included in these negative results.
San Luis Obispo County, which has seven confirmed cases, announced a shelter-at-home order Wednesday, set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, requiring residents to limit outings to essential activities only and requiring all employees except essential personnel to stay home.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has yet to declare a shelter at home proclamation, and Ruiz said there is no timeline for when that decision might take place.
"The Public Health Department is constantly evaluating the need for heightened measures," Ruiz said.
In the meantime, the city of Santa Maria has declared a local state of emergency in response to the coronavirus, allowing the city manager to access state and federal resources related to fighting the outbreak along with streamlined processes for baseline essential resources.
The state of emergency is set for seven days, but City Manager Jason Stilwell could elect to extend the order through discussion with the City Council, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
On Tuesday, the state governor's office signed emergency legislation granting the state $1.1 billion in funds to fight the coronavirus throughout California, which the city can apply for with its emergency declaration.
The city can apply to receive allocations for increased hospital bed capacity and medical equipment, resources for vulnerable patients in hospitals and nursing homes and those isolating at home, resources for those experiencing homelessness and for child care centers.
"A local proclamation allows us more flexibility in our response. As they become available, we'll be looking to apply for those funds," van de Kamp said.
The emergency declaration does not direct any specific actions toward city residents, but calls all city of Santa Maria employees to be ready to act in their roles as disaster service workers.
If needed, employees could be called to help with distributing resources such as water to residents or assisting the population in finding safe housing, van de Kamp said.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
