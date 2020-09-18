Santa Barbara County confirms first death of person under 30, reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the first coronavirus-related death in the 18-29 age range and confirmed an additional 43 new cases Friday.

A total of 8,846 cases now have been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, with 180 cases still considered active and contagious.

The deceased individual was a resident of Santa Maria between the ages of 18-29, making them the youngest person to die as a result of COVID-19 in either Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties.

The 18-29 age range has also seen the second-highest rate of cases in the county, with 2,427 total cases confirmed among this age group. The age range with the most cases is the 30-49 age range, with 2,752 total cases, according to county data.

The individual was confirmed to have an underlying health conditions, according to the county. This is the 60th death in the city of Santa Maria and the 110th in the county as a whole.

Hospitalizations in the county are at their lowest rates yet, with 23 individuals currently hospitalized, including four individuals in the ICU, according to county data.

COVID-19 cases by area

In the city of Santa Maria, 53 out of 3,795 total cases remain active.

+3 Officials urge more residents to take COVID-19 tests to speed reopening, avoid penalties After changing messaging surrounding COVID-19 testing in Santa Barbara County, the Public Health Department is opening testing to all resident…

In the community of Orcutt, eight out of 305 total cases remain active. Three deaths have been confirmed.

In the city of Lompoc, 28 out of 793 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, seven out of 142 total cases remain active. Five deaths have been confirmed.