The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, including the death of a resident under the age of 18.
The second resident who died was over the age of 70, according to county public health data. Both individuals resided in Santa Maria, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the city to 241.
Countywide, 629 deaths from the illness have been confirmed.
Thursday marks one of only a handful of pediatric deaths from COVID-19 in the county throughout the pandemic. As of the end of 2021, 65% of deaths were among residents age 70 and older; 27% among those 50 to 69; 7% among those 30 to 49; and around 1% among residents age 18 to 29.
Public health officials continue to urge residents age 5 and older to complete their full COVID-19 vaccination series to protect against severe illness and death from the virus.
To find a nearby vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov, or contact the county hotline by calling 211.