Santa Barbara County confirms 95 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, additional data delayed

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with data for Sunday and Monday delayed until Tuesday due to ongoing maintenance of the state CalREDIE reporting system.

Scheduled maintenance of the CalREDIE system combined with low staffing resources over the weekend caused the updates for Sunday and Monday to be delayed, according to Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases in the county was 10,934, with 333 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county Public Health data.

Of the 95 cases confirmed, 40 were from the city of Santa Maria, with the rest spread throughout all other areas of the county.

A total of 20 individuals confirmed for COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Saturday, including three individuals in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 98 out of 4,437 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Seventy-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 24 out of 461 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Six individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 35 out of 1,047 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 21 out of 218 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 10 out of 498 total cases remain active as of Saturday. Seven individuals have died.