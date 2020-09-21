Santa Barbara County confirms 89 new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 60 additional COVID-19 cases over the Sept. 19-20 weekend, followed by 29 additional cases on Monday.

Of the 60 cases confirmed over the weekend, 39 were confirmed Saturday and 21 were confirmed Sunday, according to county data.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 8,930, with 151 cases still considered active and contagious.

Hospitalization rates in the county remain among their lowest yet, with 23 individuals hospitalized as of Monday, including four individuals in the ICU, according to county data.

School waivers allowing in-person instruction for grades K-6 continue to be approved by the California Department of Public Health, with 17 private schools approved in the county thus far.

The most recent round of approvals on Sept. 18 included Dunn School in Los Olivos, a private boarding and day school for grades 6-12. Dunn is now permitted to reopen only to sixth graders.

COVID-19 cases by area

In the city of Santa Maria, 56 out of 3,827 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Sixty individuals in the city have died.

In the community of Orcutt, eight out of 310 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 18 out of 802 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, five out of 147 total cases remain active. Five individuals have died.