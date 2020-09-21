Santa Barbara County confirms 89 new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 60 additional COVID-19 cases over the Sept. 19-20 weekend, followed by 29 additional cases on Monday.
Of the 60 cases confirmed over the weekend, 39 were confirmed Saturday and 21 were confirmed Sunday, according to county data.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 8,930, with 151 cases still considered active and contagious.
Hospitalization rates in the county remain among their lowest yet, with 23 individuals hospitalized as of Monday, including four individuals in the ICU, according to county data.
School waivers allowing in-person instruction for grades K-6 continue to be approved by the California Department of Public Health, with 17 private schools approved in the county thus far.
The most recent round of approvals on Sept. 18 included Dunn School in Los Olivos, a private boarding and day school for grades 6-12. Dunn is now permitted to reopen only to sixth graders.
COVID-19 cases by area
In the city of Santa Maria, 56 out of 3,827 total COVID-19 cases remain active. Sixty individuals in the city have died.
In the community of Orcutt, eight out of 310 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 18 out of 802 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, five out of 147 total cases remain active. Five individuals have died.
There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 at either the U.S. Penitentiary or Federal Correctional Institute, which share the same complex in Lompoc, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP).
Four inmate deaths as a result of COVID-19 have been confirmed between the two facilities by the BOP. However, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has only confirmed three based on information from death certificates.
COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County
In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 59 COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the Sept. 19-20 weekend, followed by 19 new cases on Monday, according to county data.
Of the weekend cases, 42 were confirmed Saturday, followed by 17 on Sunday, according to county data.
The total number of cases in the county is now 3,438, with 231 cases still considered active and contagious.
San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials also announced on Monday that a county order restricting visitors at skilled nursing facilities has been lifted, and that one visitor now will be permitted per resident.
“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve worked to balance the science of transmission with the needs that we, as humans, have for connection,” said county Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “At this time, we believe the right processes are in place to effectively manage both.”
In an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo, 26 out of 297 total cases remain active in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
One inmate death has been confirmed in the outbreak by the CDCR but has yet to be reported by the county while officials await a death certificate confirming COVID-19 as an underlying or significant cause of death.
Concerned about COVID-19?
