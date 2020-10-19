Santa Barbara County confirms 81 COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases over the Oct. 17-18 weekend, followed by an additional 24 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the county is now 9,641, with 121 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Of the 57 cases confirmed over the weekend, 31 were reported Saturday, followed by 26 on Sunday, according to county data.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is 119, with no deaths announced between Saturday and Monday.

Local hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at an all-time low since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12 individuals currently hospitalized, including three in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 27 out of 4,091 total cases remain active. Sixty-five individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, nine out of 357 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 16 out of 910 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, four out of 177 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, 59 new cases were confirmed over the weekend, followed by five new cases on Monday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The total number of cases in the county is now 4,049, with 184 cases still considered active and contagious.