Santa Barbara County confirms 79 COVID-19 over 2-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 79 COVID-19 cases over the past two days, leading to a total of 10,339 cases in the county, with 172 cases still considered active.

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, case updates for Wednesday were delayed. Of the 79 new cases, 32 were reported on Wednesday, followed by 47 cases on Thursday, according to county public health data.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county remains low, with 11 individuals currently hospitalized, including two in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 36 out of 4,257 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 18 out of 417 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 20 out of 992 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, one out of 188 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six out of 479 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

