Santa Barbara County confirms 78 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death; county awaits updated data

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 78 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with one death, with county officials hoping for updated case data in the coming days following a statewide glitch that skewed county case numbers.

Jan Koegler, county disaster preparedness manager, said that the state's data glitch has been fixed and the county's case total should begin to be updated in the next few days.

However, officials don't know when the county's data will be fully updated with the backlog of cases from the last couple weeks, or what the final number will look like, she said.

"We don't really know what to expect," Koegler said at a Tuesday press conference. "We hope to have more information next week."

With the caveat that the actual number of cases is likely higher, Tuesday's new cases push the county's total past the 7,000 mark to 7,074, with 310 active cases, according to county data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 84 to 76 by Tuesday, but the number of people in the ICU remained at 31.

The 73rd death announced Tuesday was a Santa Barbara resident over the age of 70 with underlying health conditions, according to the department. The resident's date of death was not specified, despite the county previously sharing the data last week.

COVID-19 in the workplace

Along with sharing state data updates, county Public Health officials shared recommendations for handling COVID-19 cases at places of work, advising employees to be honest with employers.