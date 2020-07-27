Santa Barbara County confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 183 over the weekend

An additional 77 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday in Santa Barbara County along with 183 confirmed over the July 25-26 weekend, the county Public Health Department announced Monday.

According to department data, the weekend's cases include 142 cases confirmed Saturday, followed by 41 cases Sunday.

The number of active cases among county residents is now 308, with a total of 4,825 cases confirmed thus far.

Hospitalizations fell over the weekend, from 85 at the end of the week to 78 on Saturday, rising again slightly on Sunday to 79. Of those 79, 24 are in the ICU, according to county data.

A total of 29 county residents have died, with no new deaths reported over the last 12 days.

Close community contact continues to be the greatest source of cases, followed by general community contact, according to county data.

COVID-19 cases by area

Santa Maria continues to hold the highest rates of COVID-19, with 164 active cases as of Monday and 2,622 total cases. A total of 18 individuals have died, 11 of whom died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center.

The community of Orcutt has seven active cases out of 187 confirmed thus far. No individuals have died in the area.

In the city of Lompoc, 31 out of 416 total cases remain active. Four residents have died.