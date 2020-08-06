Santa Barbara County confirms 77 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; SLO retracts death announcement

Santa Barbara County confirmed an additional 77 COVID-19 cases Thursday along with one additional COVID-19 death, bringing the county's death total to 68.

According to the county, the person who died was a Santa Barbara resident over 70 years old, who had underlying health conditions and was living in a congregate living facility.

This is the fourth consecutive day that additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the county.

While the date of the individual's death was not specified, the department said in a press release that death announcements can take up to two months while the county awaits a death certificate confirming the cause of death.

A total of 6,652 individuals have now been confirmed for the virus, with 205 cases still active. However, due to state data errors that have delayed the reporting of cases to the county, the total number is likely higher, officials said.

Eighty-one individuals remain in the hospital, including 25 in the ICU.

Country Oaks outbreak

A twelfth resident was confirmed Thursday to have died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, with confirmation of the death delayed due to data errors, according to the county Public Health Department.

In the outbreak, which was discovered in late May and declared over on July 15, a total of 11 residents were originally confirmed to have died.