Santa Barbara County confirms 71 COVID-19 cases over 3-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 47 COVID-19 cases over the Oct. 10-11 weekend, followed by 24 additional cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the county is now 9,475, with 119 cases still considered active and contagious, according to county public health data.

Of the cases confirmed over the weekend, 25 were reported on Saturday and 22 were reported Sunday, according to county data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have risen slightly since last week, with 24 individuals currently hospitalized, including six in the ICU, according to county data.

In the city of Santa Maria, 44 out of 4,052 total cases remain active. Sixty-two individuals have died.

In an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute, the number of staff members who have tested positive has increased to 25, according to state data. A total of 46 residents have also tested positive, including one resident who has died.

In the community of Orcutt, eight out of 345 total cases remain active. Three individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 22 out of 894 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, eight out of 168 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.