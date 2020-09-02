Santa Barbara County confirms 66 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 66 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with two deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases in the county is now 8,229, with 235 cases still considered active.

One of the deceased individuals was a resident of the city of Santa Barbara and the other was a resident of the unincorporated South County area, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria, according to the county.

Both individuals were over the age of 70 and died in connection with an outbreak at a congregate living facility, a category which includes skilled nursing facilities, shelters, prisons and jails, according to the county.

One of the individuals had underlying health conditions, although the county did not clarify which one.

The number of deaths in the county is now 97. Thursday's deaths included the 12th death in Santa Barbara and the seventh in the unincorporated South County area.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county rose to 41 on Wednesday, with 18 individuals confirmed to be in the ICU.

COVID-19 cases by area

The city of Santa Maria has 79 active COVID-19 cases out of 3,604 total. Fifty-one individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, eight cases remain active out of 272 total cases. Three individuals have died.

The city of Lompoc has 35 active cases out of 675 confirmed. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, nine cases remain active out of 121 total cases. Two deaths have been confirmed.